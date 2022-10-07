WTI launches campaign to protect endangered whale shark

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 07, 2022 20:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Model of a whale shark displayed in the city by the Wildlife Trust of India to create awareness to save the animal that is in the first schedule of the Wildlife protection act from extinction, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) has launched an awareness programme to protect endangered whale sharks.

WTI is collaborating with Kerala Forest department and Oracle for the campaign launched in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Whale Shark Rescue App, a mobile application developed by WTI so that fishermen can record the rescue of whale sharks or other protected marine species, was introduced during the event held in the capital city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen who released six whale sharks back into the sea by cutting their nets were felicitated on the occasion.

Ganga Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Chief Wildlife Warden, inaugurated the event.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

WTI Chief Veterinary Officer, N.V.K. Ashraf chaired the event. Akhilesh K.V., Scientist, Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Kerala University Professor and Head of Department of Aquatic Biology A. BijuKumar, WTI's marine scientist Sajan John, and Ajith Sanghumugham, who represented the fishing community, spoke at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app