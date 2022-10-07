WTI launches campaign to protect endangered whale shark

Model of a whale shark displayed in the city by the Wildlife Trust of India to create awareness to save the animal that is in the first schedule of the Wildlife protection act from extinction, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) has launched an awareness programme to protect endangered whale sharks.

WTI is collaborating with Kerala Forest department and Oracle for the campaign launched in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Whale Shark Rescue App, a mobile application developed by WTI so that fishermen can record the rescue of whale sharks or other protected marine species, was introduced during the event held in the capital city.

Fishermen who released six whale sharks back into the sea by cutting their nets were felicitated on the occasion.

Ganga Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Chief Wildlife Warden, inaugurated the event.

WTI Chief Veterinary Officer, N.V.K. Ashraf chaired the event. Akhilesh K.V., Scientist, Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Kerala University Professor and Head of Department of Aquatic Biology A. BijuKumar, WTI's marine scientist Sajan John, and Ajith Sanghumugham, who represented the fishing community, spoke at the event.