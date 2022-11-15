Writers should fight against social evils, says Minister Vasavan

November 15, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Thrissur

Writers have the responsibility to understand the socio-cultural-economic realities and communicate them to society, Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan has said.

He was inaugurating the Kerala Sahitya Akademi anniversary and award function in Thrissur on Tuesday.

“A public consciousness needs to be developed against social evils at a time when people have been killed in the name of beliefs and rituals. Cultural activists and artists should unite against such evil forces. Art and culture can touch the hearts of people emotionally. Cultural activities should be for the development of society,” he said.

The Culture Department will take up a year-long programme against social evils and to uphold human values. A project has been prepared. Various cultural institutions and academies will implement the project. Art forms including Theatre, Thullal, Music and Koothu will be used for this purpose.

The writers had been attacked as the fascist forces are scared of them, the Minister said. He presented Akademi Fellowship to writers Vaisakhan and K.P. Sankaran. The Minister also presented lifetime achievement awards to K. Jayakumar; K.A. Jayaseelan; Janamma Kunjunni; Geetha Krishnankutty; Kaviyur Rajagopalan; and Kadathanatt Narayanan.

Akademi president K. Sachidanandan presided over. A seminar on ‘Present of the Malayalam literature’ was held on the occasion.