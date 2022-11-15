Writers should fight against social evils, says Minister Vasavan

November 15, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Thrissur

Sahitya Akademi fellowships presented to Vaisakhan, K.P. Sankaran

The Hindu Bureau

Writers have the responsibility to understand the socio-cultural-economic realities and communicate them to society, Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was inaugurating the Kerala Sahitya Akademi anniversary and award function in Thrissur on Tuesday.

“A public consciousness needs to be developed against social evils at a time when people have been killed in the name of beliefs and rituals. Cultural activists and artists should unite against such evil forces. Art and culture can touch the hearts of people emotionally. Cultural activities should be for the development of society,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Culture Department will take up a year-long programme against social evils and to uphold human values. A project has been prepared. Various cultural institutions and academies will implement the project. Art forms including Theatre, Thullal, Music and Koothu will be used for this purpose.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

The writers had been attacked as the fascist forces are scared of them, the Minister said. He presented Akademi Fellowship to writers Vaisakhan and K.P. Sankaran. The Minister also presented lifetime achievement awards to K. Jayakumar; K.A. Jayaseelan; Janamma Kunjunni; Geetha Krishnankutty; Kaviyur Rajagopalan; and Kadathanatt Narayanan.

Akademi president K. Sachidanandan presided over. A seminar on ‘Present of the Malayalam literature’ was held on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US