Writer, social activist Devaki Nilayangode dies

July 06, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Writer and social activist Devaki Nilayangode who was part of several women empowerment movements passed away here on Thursday due to age-related illness. She was 95.

Having started writing at the age of 75, her autobiographical works unfolded the lives of Namboodiri women in her time. Though she had no formal education, she took part in women empowerment movements and encouraged women’s education.

Her first book, Nashtabodhangalillathe (With No Regrets), published in 2003, narrates the account of Namboodiri women in her time who were prisoners of customs and traditions. Her collection of works was published in English by Oxford University Press as Antharjanam: Memoirs of a Namboodiri Woman.

Her books draw richly from her life and experiences. They describe in detail casteism, untouchability, attire, food habits and so on that prevailed in the Namboodiri community.

Born as the 12th daughter in Pakaravoor Mana, a traditional Namboodiri illam, she was married to Ravi Namboodiri of Nilayangode Mana at Chathannur.

Ms. Nilayangode was one of the organisers of the play Thozhil Kendrathilekku performed by a group of Namboodiri women. It is considered as the first feminist play in Kerala. She was also an active presence in the socio-cultural sectors.

Eminent academician Chithran Namboodirippad who died recently was her brother.

