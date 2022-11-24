Writer Satheesh Babu Payyannur passes away

November 24, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Writer Satheesh Babu Payyannur was found dead in his flat at Vanchiyoor here on Thursday. He was 59.

ADVERTISEMENT

A noted short story writer and novelist, Mr. Satheesh Babu had won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in 2012. He has served as member secretary of Bharat Bhavan-Kerala, an institution under the Culture department.

Mr. Satheesh Babu’s wife Girija had left for her native place on Wednesday. After her attempts to contact him over phone failed, relatives had alerted the police. He was found dead on inspection of the flat.

No foul play suspected

The cause of death can be ascertained only after a post-mortem examination is performed, the Vanchiyoor police said. No foul play is suspected in the death, although a case has been registered for unnatural death. The body is kept at the mortuary of Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. The post-mortem examination will be conducted on Friday, the police said.

Born at Pathiripala in Palakkad, Mr. Satheesh Babu completed his higher education from Kanhangad and Payyannur. He was involved in literary activities from his student days.

In 2012, he won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for his short story collection Peramaram. He is also the author of a number of novels, including Mannu, Daivappura, Manja Sooryante Naalukal, and Kudamanikal Kilungiya Raavil. He has won several accolades, including the Malayattoor Award and the Thoppil Ravi Award.

He has also served as a member of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi and the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. Mr. Satheesh Babu also has made several documentaries and wrote the screenplay for the 1992 movie Nakshatrakoodaram.

He leaves behind his wife Girija, a retired school teacher, and daughter Varsha, who lives in Pune.

Condolences

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, expressing his condolences, recalled the work done by Mr. Satheesh Babu as the member secretary of Bharat Bhavan. As a writer, he was popular with the public for his effortless style, Mr. Vijayan said.