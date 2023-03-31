Writer Sarah Thomas passes away

March 31, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Sarah Thomas has seventeen novels and more than hundred short stories to her credit. She won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi awards in 1979 for her novel ‘Narmadipudava’ and in 2010 for overall contribution to Malayalam literature.

Writer Sarah Thomas, who passed away here on Friday at the age of 89, was someone who let only her writing do the talking. A quiet observer of life around her, she weaved in all that she imbibed into her seventeen novels and more than hundred short stories, some of which were potent enough to stir the conscience of the oppressing classes.

As a girl growing up in a conservative household, an early passion for writing closed many doors for her, rather than opened them. She had to wait till the age of 34, to get her first work Jeevitham Oru Nadhi published. In later years, she would talk about how her wings were clipped earlier on, in her childhood. Yet, within those limitations, she soared high with the sheer quality of her prose and the relevance of the subjects she chose to weave her stories around.

She is best known for her 1978 novel Narmadipudava, about the travails of Kanakaambal, who gets married and becomes a widow as a teenager, and her struggles to overcome the stifling customs of the community. The book won her the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in 1979. Deivamakkal, another popular work of hers, focussed on the prejudice and discrimination that Dalits have continued to face. She was against being classified as a writer of any particular genre of literature, based on the more popular of her works.

Her novel Murippadukal was adapted to the movie Manimuzhakkam, directed by P.A. Backer. Some of her other works which were adapted to the screen include Asthamayam, Paavizhamuthu and Archana. Her other notable works include Agnishudhi, Neelakurinjikal, Chuvakkum Neri, Grahanam, Thanneerpanthal, Yathra and Kaveri.

She also received the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award in 2010 for overall contribution to Malayalam literature.

The last rites will be held at the St. Thomas Marthoma Syrian Church at Pattoor on Saturday.