ADVERTISEMENT

Writer Rajesh Menon to hold photo exhibition

December 22, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Writer Rajesh Menon will conduct an exhibition of photos on people on streets that he captured in his mobile. The exhibition ,titled ‘Karmukil’, will be held at Viha, his house at Puduppariyaram, on Monday and Tuesday.

Porattu drama artiste Mannur Chandran will inaugurate the exhibition with a song on Monday morning. Writer Arshad Bathery will be the guest at the valedictory function on Tuesday evening.

Mr. Menon said that he would be telling the story of several human lives through the photographs he clicked on different occasions. “There is curiosity in every human being,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The exhibition, held from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., will be free.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US