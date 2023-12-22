Writer Rajesh Menon to hold photo exhibition

December 22, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Writer Rajesh Menon will conduct an exhibition of photos on people on streets that he captured in his mobile. The exhibition ,titled ‘Karmukil’, will be held at Viha, his house at Puduppariyaram, on Monday and Tuesday.

Porattu drama artiste Mannur Chandran will inaugurate the exhibition with a song on Monday morning. Writer Arshad Bathery will be the guest at the valedictory function on Tuesday evening.

Mr. Menon said that he would be telling the story of several human lives through the photographs he clicked on different occasions. “There is curiosity in every human being,” he said.

The exhibition, held from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., will be free.