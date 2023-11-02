Writer Susmesh Chandroth protests against non-inclusion of his film at Keraleeyam

November 02, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - KOCHI

Writer Susmesh Chandroth has protested against the non-inclusion of his movie “Padmini”, a bio-pic on renowned painter T.K. Padmini, in the package of 100 movies being screened as part of the Keraleeyam event in Thiruvananthapuram.

In a social media post, he wondered how the movie that portrayed the life of a legendary artist could not find a place among the movies screened at the event. “The movie, which was censored in 2018, did not find a place in the International Film Festival of Kerala. But I had accepted the decision of then jury,” he said.

Mr. Chandroth pointed out that the movie was screened at 53 venues in the country and abroad, though the Department of Cultural Affairs and the State Chalachitra Academy had not given due recognition for the work. “It may have flaws, but how can they not recognise the contributions of such an exemplary artist,” he asked.

