Writer P. Valsala cremated with State honours

November 25, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - Kozhikode

The 85-year-old award winning writer died on Tuesday at a private hospital in Mukkom

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Beena Philip, Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed, and former MLA A. Pradeepkumar paying tribute to writer P. Valsala who passed away in Kozhikode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Writer P. Valsala who passed away at a private hospital in Mukkom on Tuesday night, was cremated with State honours at the West Hill electric crematorium at 4 p.m on Friday. Her son Arun Maroli performed the last rites.

The mortal remains of the writer were earlier kept for the public to pay homage at her house near Vellimadukunnu and the Kozhikode Town Hall. Additional District Magistrate C. Muhammed Rafeeq placed wreath on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Mayor Beena Philip, MLA Thottathil Raveendran, and writers K. P. Ramanunni, Asokan Charuvil, and V.R. Sudheesh were among those who paid their last respects to the popular writer who was the former chairperson of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi and recipient of numerous literary awards.

CONNECT WITH US