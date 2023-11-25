HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Writer P. Valsala cremated with State honours

The 85-year-old award winning writer died on Tuesday at a private hospital in Mukkom

November 25, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Beena Philip, Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed, and former MLA A. Pradeepkumar paying tribute to writer P. Valsala who passed away in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Mayor Beena Philip, Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed, and former MLA A. Pradeepkumar paying tribute to writer P. Valsala who passed away in Kozhikode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Writer P. Valsala who passed away at a private hospital in Mukkom on Tuesday night, was cremated with State honours at the West Hill electric crematorium at 4 p.m on Friday. Her son Arun Maroli performed the last rites.

The mortal remains of the writer were earlier kept for the public to pay homage at her house near Vellimadukunnu and the Kozhikode Town Hall. Additional District Magistrate C. Muhammed Rafeeq placed wreath on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Mayor Beena Philip, MLA Thottathil Raveendran, and writers K. P. Ramanunni, Asokan Charuvil, and V.R. Sudheesh were among those who paid their last respects to the popular writer who was the former chairperson of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi and recipient of numerous literary awards.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / books and literature

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.