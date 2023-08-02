Writer M. Sudhakaran no more

August 02, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

Writer M. Sudhakaran, who passed away at Vadakara near here on Tuesday, had carved out his own space in Malayalam literature through his short stories and novels.

According to sources, Sudhakaran entered the field of writing at an early age, with some of his short stories appearing in the ‘Balapamkthi’ column for children in Mathrubhumi weekly. He wrote for weeklies such as Deshabhimani, Chandrika, Kalakaumudi, and Samakalika Malayalam as well in the later phase. Sudhakaran often kept a low profile of himself and never engaged in exhibiting his literary achievements. He was never celebrated and awarded with well-known literary prizes as well.

Sudhakaran was born to Avala T. Kunhiramakurup, an established writer himself, and Devaki Amma. Writers such as V.R. Sudheesh were his contemporaries at the Government College, Madappally, Vadakara. Punarakhyanangal, Pupa, and Aviramam are his novels, and Kshathriyan, Vyadha, and Aramindriyam are some of the collections of his short stories. He had also written a novelette titled Koorakalude Gayathri. Sudhakaran was employed at the Government Employment Exchange at Vadakara, from where he retired as a senior clerk.

He is survived by his wife Shalini and son Sulin Shargil.

