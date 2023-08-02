HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Writer M. Sudhakaran no more

He had written for weeklies such as Deshabhimani, Chandrika, Kalakaumudi, and Samakalika Malayalam

August 02, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
M. Sudhakaran

M. Sudhakaran

Writer M. Sudhakaran, who passed away at Vadakara near here on Tuesday, had carved out his own space in Malayalam literature through his short stories and novels.

According to sources, Sudhakaran entered the field of writing at an early age, with some of his short stories appearing in the ‘Balapamkthi’ column for children in Mathrubhumi weekly. He wrote for weeklies such as Deshabhimani, Chandrika, Kalakaumudi, and Samakalika Malayalam as well in the later phase. Sudhakaran often kept a low profile of himself and never engaged in exhibiting his literary achievements. He was never celebrated and awarded with well-known literary prizes as well.

Sudhakaran was born to Avala T. Kunhiramakurup, an established writer himself, and Devaki Amma. Writers such as V.R. Sudheesh were his contemporaries at the Government College, Madappally, Vadakara. Punarakhyanangal, Pupa, and Aviramam are his novels, and Kshathriyan, Vyadha, and Aramindriyam are some of the collections of his short stories. He had also written a novelette titled Koorakalude Gayathri. Sudhakaran was employed at the Government Employment Exchange at Vadakara, from where he retired as a senior clerk.

He is survived by his wife Shalini and son Sulin Shargil.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.