Writer M. Rajeev Kumar to be felicitated

October 04, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Writer M. Rajeev Kumar will be felicitated in Thiruvananthapuram on October 7 for completing 50 years as a writer. The event will be organised at the Bharat Bhavan, Thycaud, by the Centre for Art and Cultural Studies, Bharat Bhavan, and the M. Rajeev Kumar Souhruda Sangham. Noted writer Chandramati will inaugurate a ‘Suhrud Sangamam’ at 2.30 p.m. Bharat Bhavan member secretary Pramod Payyannur will preside. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the felicitation meet at 5 p.m.

