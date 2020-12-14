Writer Kalpetta Balakrishnan passes away

Teacher and writer Kalpetta Balakrishnan died at a private hospital on Monday. He was 75. He was ailing for some time.
Kalpeta Balakrishnan, who completed his higher studies from Devagiri College, Kozhikode; Victoria College, Palakkad and Maharajas, Ernakulam; did his post graduation in Malayalam and was the second rank holder of Kerala University. His doctorate was on ‘Influence of Gandhiji in Malayalam literature.’
He was a teacher at SKMJ High School, Kalpetta; Mar Athanasius College; Sree Kerala Varma College and Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University. He retired as head of the Malayalam Department from Kerala Varma College in 1999.
He was a member of Calicut University Senate; Calicut University’s Malayalam Post Gradation Board, Mysore University Malayalam Board; Calicut University BA/MA Examination Board chairman. He was secretary of the Kerala Kalamandalam and member of Kerala Sahitya Akademi Administrative Board.
He had won many awards including Balamani Amma Silver Cup and Ayanam Samskaraika Vedi Award.
He had written scripts for films Mala Mukalile Daivam and Sakthan Thampuran. He is the author of many books including collections of poems, novels and literary criticism. His works include Akalcha; Akam Porul Puram Porul; Gilgamesh; Choolimala; Rama Varyarude Orma Pusthakam; Appoloyude Veena and Gandhiyan Soundarya Vicharam.
