Writer K. L Mohana Varma joins BJP

Writer K. L Mohana Varma joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Thursday.

He received the membership from K. S. Radhakrishnan, vice-president of the State unit of the party at his residence as part of the BJP’s nation-wide campaign to induct new members. The district leaders of the party were present on the occasion.

The 87-year-old writer had earlier served as secretary of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi and Chief Editor of Veekshanam, the official mouthpiece of the State unit of the Congress party. Mr. Varma said that he was impressed by the development agenda implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The priority given for technology in the development of the nation also deserved credit, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.