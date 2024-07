Writer, critic and teacher K.K. Hiranyan died at a private hospital here on Wednesday. He was 70.

Hiranyan, who retired as Principal of Government College, Thrissur, had worked in colleges in Pattambi, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kodungallur.

His body was kept at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi hall for the public to pay homage. Kerala Sahitya Akademi president K. Satchidanandan and secretary C.P. Aboobacker paid floral tributes to him.

