Writer Civic Chandran booked on charge of sexual assault

Kozhikode

The Koyilandy police on Sunday booked activist and writer Civic Chandran on charges of molesting a young woman writer from a backward community.

The 71-year-old was also charged under various sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with the alleged sexual misconduct that took place two months ago.

In the petition, the complainant alleged that Mr. Chandran harassed her several times over phone after the “sexual assault”. The incident came to light first through a Whatsapp group in which the suspect was reportedly an admin.

According to police sources, the alleged incident took place the following day of a book release event near Koyilandy in April, 2022. He was reportedly associated with finding a publisher for the young writer, they said.

Police sources said the statement of the complainant was recorded as part of a detailed investigation into the incident. They also said the writer was charged under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (punishment for sexual harassment) and 354 D (punishment for stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).