ADVERTISEMENT

Writer and social activist K.J. Baby passes away

Published - September 01, 2024 07:13 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Kerala Sahitya Akademi award winner also found the Kanavu school for tribal children

The Hindu Bureau

Writer and social activist K.J. Baby, also known as Kanavu Baby, was found dead near his residence at Nadavayal in Wayanad district on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was 70 years old.

Born on February 27, 1954, in Mavilai, Kannur, Mr. Baby relocated to Wayanad in 1973 at the age of 19. He is survived by two children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Baby’s literary repertoire includes Nadugaddika, Mavelimantam, and Bespurkana. The novel Mavelimantam won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in 1994. His final novel, Goodbye Malabar, was released on November 16, 2019.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In 1994, Mr. Baby and his wife Shirley found Kanavu, an alternative school and commune dedicated to educating tribal children in Wayanad. The school earned recognition for its efforts in empowering tribal students.

Mr. Baby was also a prominent stage activist. During the Emergency period, he travelled extensively across Kerala with his play Nadugaddika, which led to his arrest. He also made a significant impact in cinema with the film Guda (The Cage) in 2003, which portrayed the life of the Kattunayakar tribe. He received the Bharat Bhavan award for Nadugaddika.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US