Writer and social activist K.J. Baby passes away

Writer and social activist K.J. Baby, also known as Kanavu Baby, was found dead near his residence at Nadavayal in Wayanad district on Sunday.

He was 70 years old.

Born on February 27, 1954, in Mavilai, Kannur, Mr. Baby relocated to Wayanad in 1973 at the age of 19. He is survived by two children.

Mr. Baby’s literary repertoire includes Nadugaddika, Mavelimantam, and Bespurkana. The novel Mavelimantam won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in 1994. His final novel, Goodbye Malabar, was released on November 16, 2019.

In 1994, Mr. Baby and his wife Shirley found Kanavu, an alternative school and commune dedicated to educating tribal children in Wayanad. The school earned recognition for its efforts in empowering tribal students.

Mr. Baby was also a prominent stage activist. During the Emergency period, he travelled extensively across Kerala with his play Nadugaddika, which led to his arrest. He also made a significant impact in cinema with the film Guda (The Cage) in 2003, which portrayed the life of the Kattunayakar tribe. He received the Bharat Bhavan award for Nadugaddika.