Writer, actor Madambu Kunjukuttan passes away

Thrissur

Eminent writer and actor Madambu Kunjukuttan died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in Thrissur on Tuesday. He was 81.

Kunjukuttan, who had been ailing for some time, tested positive for COVID-19 when he was admitted to the hospital following fever and breathing discomfort on Sunday night.

Hailing from Kiralur in Thrissur district, Madambu Shankaran Namboodiri, known as Madambu Kunjikuttan, wrote many screenplays for Malayalam films. He has also acted in films.

Kunjukuttan won the National Award for the Best Scriptwriter for the film Karunam, directed by Jayaraj, in 2000. He also wrote scripts for movies like Makalkku, Gourishankaram, Saphalam, Karunam and Deshadanam.

Madambu had also won Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award. His famous novel Bhrashtu, which told the real-life story of Kuriyedathu Thathri, who was expelled from Namboodiri community, portrayed the abusive norms of the patriarchal system. His other famous books include Ashwathamavu, Mahaprasthanam, Avighnamasthu, Entharo Mahanubhavulu, Nishadam, Pathalam, Aryavartham, Amruthasya Puthra, and Thonnyasam.

Known for his fascination for elephants, Kunjukuttan was an expert in Mathanga Leela (Science about elephants), Vedas and Philosophy. He contested in the Assembly election in 2001 from Kodungallur on a BJP ticket, but did not win.

His film career includes roles in Anachantham, Pothan Vava, Vadakkunnathan, Agninakshatram, Kattu Vannu Vilichappol, Karunam, Agnisakshi, Deshadanam, Aaram Thampuran, Aswathamavu and Chitrasalabahm, among others.

Kerala Sahitya Akademi President Vaishakhan and Secretary K.P. Mohanan condoled death of Madambu Kunjukuttan “He was a great writer who skillfully connected the Indian Mythology with the current realities. By telling the story of Kuriyedathu Thathri in his book Brashtu, he portrayed the sad plight of women in those times and their efforts to fight the discriminative norms. He was part of the reformative movements in the Namboodiri community,” they said.