Write off loan, HC tells govt.

The Kerala High Court has asked the State government to take a proactive decision on writing off a loan taken by the father of an endosulfan victim for the treatment.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the directive on a writ petition filed by Vasudeva Nayak of Kasaragod, father of the victim against the decision of the bank to recover the loan. The victim later died while undergoing treatment.

According to him, he had availed a personal loan from Perla Cooperative Bank Ltd in 2013 for the treatment of his son.

The bank had refused to give him the benefits of the debt waiver scheme for endosulfan victims on the ground that the loan was taken in 2013.

The bank took the stand that the loan taken after 2011 would be eligible for waiver only if it was in continuation of the loan taken prior to it.

The court observed that it was prima facie of the view that the petitioner could not be further troubled in making payment against a loan availed by him for his son’s treatment which, however, had gone in vain.

Inform court

Directing the bank to defer the recovery proceedings against the petitioner until further orders, the judge directed the Finance Secretary to take a call on how the loan could be written off and inform the court by June 24.