Writ seeks minimum support price for rubber

The Kerala High Court has issued a notice to the Union government on a writ petition seeking to classify natural rubber as an agricultural produce and provide minimum support price for it.

The petition was filed by K.A. Joseph, president of the Indian Rubber Dealers Federation, and others. Price of rubber had plummeted in the past few years. This had made the production of rubber inviable and uneconomic.

They said that the price drop was due to the massive import of rubber. The dealers had incurred heavy losses. The growers had long been demanding minimum support price for rubber. Price stabilisation could be ensured if minimum support price was provided for rubber. In fact, under section 13 of the Rubber Act, the Central government had the power to fix maximum price for rubber, the petitioners said.

Livelihoods hit

They said even the natural rubber policy 2019 of the Centre had pointed out that price volatility of the rubber had directly impacted the livelihood of lakhs of small and marginal farmers and that rubber growers’ livelihood would be protected by providing price support mechanism.