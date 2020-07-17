Kerala

Writ plea seeks SIT probe into microfinance schemes

The nephew of deceased former Secretary of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, Kanichukulangara union, has sought a directive from the Kerala High Court to constitute a Special Investigation Team to conduct an impartial probe into the irregularities in the microfinance schemes of SNDP.

M.S.Anil, nephew of K.K. Mahesan said his uncle was the State coordinator of the SNDP Yogam's microfinance scheme. He was also a close associate of SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan. The letter he wrote to Mr. Natesan immediately before ending his life had revealed that he took the extreme step in view of the efforts being made to frame him in the crime. There were attempts to make K.K.Mahesan as an accused to help Natesan escape from the case.

