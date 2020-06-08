Writ plea against Faircode

A writ petition was filed on Monday in the High Court challenging the selection of Faircode Technologies, Kochi, for developing a virtual queue management app for liquor sale in the State.

In its petition, Teebu Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Kochi, a start-up that specialises in developing mobile phone applications, alleged that the selection process adopted by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) was illegal. The petitioner too had participated in the technical presentation before the technical committee of the KSUM.

The petition alleged that the selected company was not a start-up. It was selected in violation of all guidelines prepared by the State Electronics and IT Department regarding the awarding of mobile app projects for start-ups.