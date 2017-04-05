Writ in HC seeks special courts under POSCO Act

A writ petition was filed in the Kerala High Court on Wednesday seeking a directive to set up special courts as envisaged under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO )Act.

In his petition, E.V. Sasidharan Pillai, general secretary, Alappuzha District Parents’ Association for Mentally Handicapped Children, pointed out that despite the statutory stipulation that very district should have an exclusive POCSO court, such courts had been established only in Ernakulam,Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts.

In fact, district courts had been designated as POCSO courts in the other districts. The petitioner added that there had been considerable delay in the disposal and pendency of the cases registered under the Act.

The petitioner said that as per Section 28(1) of the POCSO Act, the State governments, in consultation with the Chief Justice of the High Court, should designate a sessions court to be a special court to try offences under the POCSO Act to facilitate speedy trial. However, as per Section 28(2), if a sessions court had been already notified as a children’s court under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act or if any other special court has been designated for similar purposes under any other law, it could be considered as a special court under the POCSO Act.

The petitioner submitted that unlike other enactments, the importance of this ‘special statute’ lies in the establishment of ‘special courts’ for trying offences under the Act.

The petitioner sought a directive to designate a sitting High Court Judge to be in charge of the special courts under the POCSO Act.

He also sought a directive to ensure that a child -friendly atmosphere is maintained in the special courts in accordance with the spirit and provisions of the Act.

The petition also pleaded for a directive to the State government to device and implement necessary rehabilitation schemes or reformatory programmes for child victims as part of the effective implementation of the POCSO Act.