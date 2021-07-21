WPOs told to improve coordination with police

Lack of coordination had severely affecting their functioning.

The Women and Child Development Department has directed the 14 Women Protection Officers (WPOs) in the State to improve coordination with the police force.

The department has found that lack of coordination between the Women Protection Officers and the police has been severely affecting their functioning.

A meeting held by Women and Child Development Director T.V. Anupama with the Women Protection Officers on district-level implementation of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, and day-to-day responsibilities of Women Protection Officers recently observed that the number of cases received through the 181 helpline and the police was very less, and hence, Women Protection Officers should work in association with the police.

They were directed to file regular updates on domestic violence cases on the department website.

The meeting underlined the need for the officers to be gender sensitive and efficient. It urged them to define clearly the domestic violence Act and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, and provide services in a time-bound manner to women who are subjected to crimes.

They were also urged to conduct domestic violence monitoring committee meetings regularly. The meeting decided to take steps at the directorate level to get District Police Chiefs to participate in the committees.

At least one special protection centre (SPC) under the department should be opened in each block and each Corporation.

Ms. Anupama asked the Women Protection Officers to visit government shelter homes regularly. The officers, along with District Women and Child Development Officers, should visit the SPCs at least once in three months and submit reports to the department.

The Women Protection Officers were also asked to take immediate action on complaints received as part of Rakshadooth, a scheme in association with the Postal Department wherein women or children who have been subjected to domestic violence or their representative can deposit their complaints in the post box for action by the Women Protection Officers or District Child Protection Officers.