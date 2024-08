The Plachimada Adivasi Samrakshana Sangham celebrated World Tribal Day on Friday by shooting arrows at the land of Coca-Cola at Plachimada, near here.

Six tribal leaders (Moopans) shot the arrows in protest against Coca-Cola, which they said had made their lives miserable.

Rights activist Vilayodi Venugopal delivered the keynote address. Tribal leaders C. Murukan, M. Thankavelu, K. Sundaran, K. Guruswami, C. Periya Swami, C. Mani, and C. Santhi spoke.

