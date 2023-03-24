HamberMenu
World TB Day observed 

March 24, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kollam district panchayat president P.K. Gopan inaugurated the district-level World Tuberculosis Day observance at the IMA Hall on Friday.

‘Yes, We can end TB!’ is the theme for 2023 and the president said awareness campaigns in the district would be made more efficient. District Medical Officer Jacob Varghese presided over the function while ACP Sony Oommen Koshy flagged off the awareness rally that started from KSRTC bus stand. District TB Officer P. Plasa, Arogya Keralam District Programme Manager Dev Kiran, Kollam District Hospital superintendent D. Vasanthadas and deputy superintendent R. Sandhya were also present on the occasion.

