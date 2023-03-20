World Sparrow Day: house sparrow population on the decline in Thiruvananthapuram

March 20, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The house sparrow population in the Thiruvananthapuram city has recorded a significant reduction this year due to several unfavourable factors.

A citywide enumeration of the house sparrow population undertaken recently by the Travancore Nature History Society (TNHS) a few days ago recorded only nearly 130 birds.

The survey was taken in the run-up to the World Sparrow Day that was observed on Monday. Oppressive heat and scarcity of food materials in the traditional pockets of the city have contributed to the fall in population. The society had recorded as many as 326 sparrows last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The total number of birds at the Connemara market stood at 24 which, despite being considerably low, is not a dismal figure, given the many unfavourable conditions such as the sustained dry spell without rains and the scorching heat. The surveyors credited a group of head load workers in the market for the upkeep of the birds by tidying up the bird nests hung on the market walls and also by providing millets. The 2022 count had registered 34 birds in the market.

No birds or remnants of their nesting were observed along the long stretch from Vellayambalam, Sathamangalam, Peroorkada Market, Kudappanakunnu, Mannanthala market, Paruthippara, Kesavadasapuram, and Kedaram Complex.

The house sparrow population in Nedumangad continued to remain stable for several years. This was attributed to the undisturbed ecosystem that is prevalent in the market vicinity having a steady supply of food and without construction activities.

In the coastal region, only three birds were observed on the Vettucaud church premises. However, Sulaiman Street witnessed the presence of 14 birds, while Beemappally recorded an “all-time” high of 71 sparrows. Shanghumughom beach, which has maintained a collection of up to 10 sparrows during all annual surveys until 2017, has become a zero–sparrow region ever since it was hit by the devastating Cyclone Ockhi. No birds were spotted at Chakka, airport premises, Pettah market, and even at Sreekanteswaram.

A similar scenario existed on the Pazhavangadi Ganapathy Temple premises, Fort area, on the Medical College premises, and in the busy Chala marketplace.