World Space Week celebrations

Quiz, lectures for students

The Hindu Bureau
September 25, 2022 20:28 IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is organising lectures and quiz for students in the State as part of the World Space Week celebrations in October. Scientists from various ISRO units will conduct lectures on space technology in the hybrid mode (online/on-campus) between October 1 and 10, a statement in Thiruvananthapuram said. The lecture is meant for upper primary, high school and higher secondary school students. Schools can register on https://wsweek.vssc.gov.in/reg.html. An all Kerala quiz competition will be held for students of classes 8 to 12. For online registration and more details, visit https://wsweek.vssc.gov.in.

