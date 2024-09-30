World Space Week celebrations to feature lectures, space exhibitions and open house events

The units of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) here are organising events in Kerala and Lakshadweep for this year’s World Space Week (WSW) celebrations.

WSW celebrations are held from October 4 to October 10 every year.

In connection with WSW 2024, the first of a Statewide lecture series for students on the theme ‘Space Technology’ was held on Monday at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Vadakara. A space exhibition also was part of the event.

Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan will formally inaugurate the WSW 2024 celebrations at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) on October 4. The WSW events are jointly organised by the VSSC, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU) and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST).

WSW is celebrated worldwide from October 4 to 10 every year to commemorate the launch of Sputnik, the first artificial satellite, on October 4, 1957, and the Outer Space Treaty which came into force on October 10, 1967. The theme for WSW 2024 is ‘Space and Climate Change.’

Lectures, open house and workshops are held as part of WSW to spread awareness among students and the public. A teacher’s workshop is planned on October 7 at the LPSC and IIST for teachers of engineering colleges, science colleges, polytechnics and industrial training institutes in Kerala, Lakshadweep and Mahe. A one-day workshop on the WSW 2024 theme is planned for faculty and students of colleges on October 9 at the VRC Auditorium, VSSC.

A familiarisation programme for senior citizens (55 years and above) in Kerala is planned on October 8 at the VSSC. A special sounding rocket launch will be held at Thumba on October 8.