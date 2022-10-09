World Space Week celebrations to end on Monday

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 09, 2022 23:16 IST

People gather to watch a sounding rocket launched from Thumba as part of World Space Week celebrations
The World Space Week (WSW) celebrations organised jointly by the ISRO units in Thiruvananthapuram will conclude on Monday. Additional Chief Secretary V. Venu will be the chief guest at the valedictory function planned at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). Various programmes were held for school and college students and the general public as part of the week-long celebrations. A special sounding rocket launch was also organised from Thumba to mark the event. Space scientists led classes in around 300 schools in the State as part of the 'reaching out to schools' programme. The WSW celebrations, organised jointly by VSSC, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre and ISRO Inertial Systems Unit, were kicked off on October 4.

