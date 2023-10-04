HamberMenu
World Space Week celebrations of ISRO units inaugurated in Thiruvananthapuram

The VSSC is jointly organising the October 4-10 celebrations with the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU), and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST).

October 04, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Shashi Tharoor, MP, inaugurating the World Space Week celebrations organised by ISRO units in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday:

Shashi Tharoor, MP, on Wednesday inaugurated the World Space Week (WSW 2023) celebrations organised by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) units in the state capital.

He lauded ISRO scientists for the Chandrayaan-3 mission which successfully soft-landed a lander-rover module on the lunar south pole on August 23.

As a developing nation, India has had to overcome poverty, scepticism and opposition. Despite this, India became the first nation to land on the lunar south pole. With its ‘Mangalyaan’ mission, India was also the first to successfully place a spacecraft in Mars orbit in its first attempt, Mr. Tharoor said, according to a statement issued by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

The VSSC is jointly organising the October 4-10 celebrations with the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU), and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST).

VSSC director S. Unnikrishnan Nair presided over the inaugural function. LPSC director V. Narayanan, IISU director Padmakumar E.S., and VSSC chief controller C. Manoj were among those present.

The ISRO units are organising various events as part of the week-long celebration.

‘Space and Entrepreneurship’, a workshop on space startups, will be held at the Hotel Hilton Garden Inn, Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday. Organised jointly by ISRO units in the State capital as part of the WSW programmes, the event will be inaugurated by Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor, Digital University Kerala at 9.30 a.m. VSSC director S. Unnikrishnan Nair will preside.

