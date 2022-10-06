World Space Week celebrations inaugurated

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 06, 2022 00:32 IST

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurated the World Space Week (WSW) celebrations organised by ISRO centres in the capital on Tuesday.

He said the bright future of the country lay in the hands of the younger generation who nurture a passion for acquiring knowledge. Mr. Khan recalled India's proud heritage and the tradition of worshipping knowledge.

He also lauded ISRO centres for reaching out to students through WSW to inculcate in them the spirit of inquiry in the fields of science and technology, a statement issued by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) said.

WSW is celebrated internationally every year from October 4 to 10. Celebrations in the State capital are organised by the local ISRO centres with competitions and programmes for students and the general public.

ISRO chairman S. Somanath presided over the function. VSSC director S. Unnikrishnan Nair, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) director V. Narayanan, ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU) director Sam Dayala Dev and VSSC chief controller C. Manoj were present.

