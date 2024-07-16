ADVERTISEMENT

World Snake Day observed

Published - July 16, 2024 09:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Forest Minister says SARPA app-based conservation efforts has boosted snake handling and management and brought down annual snakebite deaths

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran felicitating Assistant Conservator of Forests and SARPA State Nodal Officer of Y. Mohammed Anwar in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has credited the role played by the SARPA application, designed by the Forest department, in bringing down snakebite deaths in Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the World Snake Day observance here on Tuesday, Mr. Saseendran emphasised the relevance of the app-based conservation efforts in improving snake handling and management.

Historically, Kerala has seen approximately 100-odd snakebite deaths annually. However, the emergence of the existing system has brought down the number of fatalities to just six this year, underscoring the application’s effectiveness and importance in snakebite management, the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delving into the diversity of the reptile, Mr. Saseendran pointed out that only 10 out of the 130 snake species found in Kerala are venomous, with five of these being marine snakes. The propagation of such facts should alleviate the unnecessary fear surrounding snakes in the society.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sarpamitra awards distributed

He distributed the Sarpamitra Awards to volunteers recognised for their yeoman efforts in snake management. The Anti-Venom Hospital Mapping Data was also released on the occasion.

Head of Forest Force Ganga Singh, Chief Wildlife Warden D. Jayaprasad, Additional Principal Chief Conservators of Forests P. Pugazhendi and L. Chandrasekhar, Chief Conservator of Forests Sanjayan Kumar, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation councillor V.G. Girikumar, Deputy Director of Health Services Bipin K. Gopal and Indian Medical Association district president G.S. Vijayakrishnan also spoke on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US