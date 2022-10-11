World sight day: camps, workshops at Govt. Ayurveda Hospital

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
October 11, 2022 20:21 IST

Elaborate programmes have been arranged at the Ramavarma Government District Ayurveda hospital, Thrissur, in connection with World Sight Day on October 13.

Medical camps, seminars, workshops and a get-together of former patients will be organised by the Nethra (eye care) department in the hospital, National Ayush Mission (NAM), and Indian System of Medicines (ISM).

Love Your Eyes, is the theme of this year's World Sight day.

“Two camps will be organised in connection with the observation. First one will be at the Collectorate conference hall, Thrissur, which will be inaugurated by District Collector Haritha V. Kumar on Thursday. The second one will be held at Ayurveda dispensary at Kattakampal on October 21,” said Dr. P.K. Nethradas, Specialist Medical Officer, Nethra wing, at the hospital.

Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the get-together of people, who got their eyesight corrected at the hospital, on October 15.

A workshop on upgrading and standardisation of Nethra units of the ISM and the NAM will be held on October 18.

“After the launch of State government project Drushti, focus was given for the treatment of visual problems in children. Under the project, the hospital received many modern equipment such as a Retina scanning machine, Automatic perimeter field analyser, Direct Ophthalmoscopy, and Tonometry. Later, a special eye care project for diabetics was also started in the hospital,” Dr. Nethradas added.

