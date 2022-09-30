World Rabies Day observed in Alappuzha

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Alappuzha, in collaboration with the District Medical Office (Health), Alappuzha, organised various activities to observe World Rabies Day on September 28.

The programmes included a beach run, and a flash mob followed by a rabies awareness skit on the Alappuzha beach. As many as 270 medical students and faculty participated. The beach run was flagged off by Suma T.K., principal, Government Medical College, Alappuzha.