World Rabies Day observed in Alappuzha

The Hindu Bureau ALAPPUZHA
September 28, 2022 18:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Various programmes marked World Rabies Day in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

An awareness rally organised under the aegis of the District Medical Office (Health) was flagged off by Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari. Later, a seminar was held at the Collectorate conference hall. It was inaugurated by Additional District Magistrate S. Santhosh Kumar.

A programme organised by the District Child Protection unit in association with the Indian Medical Association district committee was inaugurated by Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Jalaja Chandran at Government Mohammadan’s Girls School, Alappuzha.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, 2,036 dogs including 138 strays were administered rabies vaccine at 69 centres in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app