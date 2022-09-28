World Rabies Day observed in Alappuzha

ADVERTISEMENT

Various programmes marked World Rabies Day in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

An awareness rally organised under the aegis of the District Medical Office (Health) was flagged off by Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari. Later, a seminar was held at the Collectorate conference hall. It was inaugurated by Additional District Magistrate S. Santhosh Kumar.

A programme organised by the District Child Protection unit in association with the Indian Medical Association district committee was inaugurated by Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Jalaja Chandran at Government Mohammadan’s Girls School, Alappuzha.

Meanwhile, 2,036 dogs including 138 strays were administered rabies vaccine at 69 centres in Alappuzha on Wednesday.