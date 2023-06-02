World Quizzing Championship on Saturday; centres across State

June 02, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The World Quizzing Championship is being held across the globe at 3 p.m. (IST) on Saturday and there are around 150 people from all over Kerala taking part in the premier competition that would determine the world champion of quizzing.

The championship organised by the International Quizzing Association, is being brought to Kerala under the aegis of the various district administrations and Q Factory, the State’s first registered Quiz organisers. The competition has centres in 13 districts where the registered participants can take the test.

“This is an opportunity for us to represent India in a world championship. The winners will get a world ranking and a certificate for representing India,” said Snehaj Srinivas, noted quiz master and one of the founders of Q Factory.

The World Quizzing Championship features 240 questions that need to be answered in 2 hours. The questions may be from topics such as culture, entertainment, history, lifestyle, science or sports.

Registration for the competition is through a google form and a registration fee of ₹300 shall be paid online. For registration contact 79076-35399 or 94956-69086. There will not be any spot registrations. The centre for the competition is the Collectorate conference hall.

