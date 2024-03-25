GIFT a SubscriptionGift
World Purple Day to bust myths on epilepsy

March 25, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The R. Madhavan Nayar Centre for Comprehensive Epilepsy Care, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, and the Thiruvananthapuram chapter of the Indian Epilepsy Association are jointly celebrating World Purple Day, observed globally to raise awareness on epilepsy, on March 26.

The day is all about raising awareness on epilepsy so that the public will be aware of the myths and misconceptions surrounding epilepsy. The meeting to mark World Purple Day will be inaugurated by Gopinath Muthukad, chairman, Different Art Centre and Magic Planet. The Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram handles and the website of the Centre for Comprehensive Epilepsy Care will be launched by Mr. Muthukad on the occasion.

The meeting will be followed by a cultural programme presented by the children from the Different Art Centre and Magic Planet, along with the Chitramalhar Arts Club of SCTIMST.

