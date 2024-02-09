ADVERTISEMENT

World Peace Summit begins on February 10

February 09, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The World Peace Summit will be held here on February 10 and 11 as part of the United Nations Religious Harmony Week. Santhigiri Ashram general secretary Swami Gururatnam Jnana Thapasvi will inaugurate the Summit on the theme ‘Unity, Power of Peace and Redefining Sustainable Development of Humanity’. Ram Chander Jangra, MP, will be the chief guest on the occasion.

The summit is being organised under the joint auspices of United Religious Initiative (URI) South India Region, World Yoga Community New York, Interfaith Dialogue for Sustainable Development Goals (IRD4SDG), Santhigiri Ashram, University of Madras and Cosmic Community Centre.

The two-day event will discuss the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Apart from presentations and panel discussions aimed at interfaith harmony and world peace, religious harmony prayers and various cultural programs will be held.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US