World Peace Summit begins on February 10

February 09, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The World Peace Summit will be held here on February 10 and 11 as part of the United Nations Religious Harmony Week. Santhigiri Ashram general secretary Swami Gururatnam Jnana Thapasvi will inaugurate the Summit on the theme ‘Unity, Power of Peace and Redefining Sustainable Development of Humanity’. Ram Chander Jangra, MP, will be the chief guest on the occasion.

The summit is being organised under the joint auspices of United Religious Initiative (URI) South India Region, World Yoga Community New York, Interfaith Dialogue for Sustainable Development Goals (IRD4SDG), Santhigiri Ashram, University of Madras and Cosmic Community Centre.

The two-day event will discuss the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Apart from presentations and panel discussions aimed at interfaith harmony and world peace, religious harmony prayers and various cultural programs will be held.

