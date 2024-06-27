World Microbiome Day observed

The Centre of Excellence in Microbiome (CoEM), a new initiative of the Government of Kerala under the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment, observed World Microbiome Day here on Thursday at a function organised in association with the National Academy of Science -Kerala Chapter and the Department of Biotechnology of Mar Ivanios College.

A one-day seminar on ‘Microbiome: Current research trends and future perspectives’ was conducted. The event was inaugurated by Additional Chief Secretary Rajan Khobragade. In his inaugural address, Dr. Khobragade suggested the need to study the microbiome of the centenarians. He also underlined the relevance of new microbiome-based interventions such as Fecal Microbiota Transplantation and how these technologies would be revolutionising treatment strategies in the years to come.

Meera George, Principal, Mar Ivanios College, presided. M.C. Dathan, Mentor (Science) to the Chief Minister, was the guest of honour. Sabu Thomas, Director, CoEM, and Edathil Vijayan, president, National Academy of Sciences-Kerala Chapter, were among those present.

Prizes for the winners of agar art competition were distributed at the event.