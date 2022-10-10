World Mental Health Day observed

Former joint deputy director of the Central Intelligence Bureau John Punnen inaugurating the World Mental Health Day observance organised under the aegis of Sanjeevani in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday

Sanjeevani, a voluntary organisation for suicide prevention based in Parottukonam, commemorated the World Mental Health Day at the Eventide Home for senior citizens in Edavacode on Monday.

Former joint deputy director of the Central Intelligence Bureau John Punnen inaugurated the programme that also marked the conclusion of a three-day training programme for the volunteers of Sanjeevani.

The organisation had earlier organised essay competitions in English and Malayalam on the topic ‘The role of the family in the personality development of children’ for school and college students in the city.

Sanjeevani director Matius Vengal, who delivered the presidential address, said confidential and free emotional support for the lonely and the depressed is available at Sanjeevani with the objective of preventing suicides from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on all days except Sundays. It can be contacted through helpline number 0471-2533900.

Joint director M.D. Ajitha Bai was also among those who spoke on the occasion. The public meeting was followed by a magic show by P. Ravindran.