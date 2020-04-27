Kerala

World lauds State’s tackling of pandemic: Gurukkal

Lauding the State’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala State Higher Education Council vice-chairman Rajan Gurukkal P.M. has said the efforts have drawn global attention to the efficacy of local bodies in tackling the crisis through cooperative production, consumption, and exchange of local goods without profit motives.

In a statement, the noted social scientist also credited Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s leadership under democratic centralism in containing the pandemic.

