World is watching if India will survive onslaught of religious fascism: K. Venu

The entire world is watching whether the Indian democratic system will survive from the onslaught of religion-based fascism, activist K. Venu has said.

“It is commendable that democracy existed for such a long period in a big and pluralistic country like India. But now the democratic system of the country is under threat. We will get an answer for that on June 4,” Mr. Venu was speaking after receiving the K.A. Thomas Master Foundation award for the best social worker at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi hall here on Sunday.

“Scientific principles are the base of my social work. I started my writings by interpreting the Bhagavad Gita on the basis of science. It gave me the strength to tell truths without fear,” he said.

P. Balachandran, MLA, presided over the function.

Social activist Kusumam Joseph presented the award. The award instituted by the Thomas Master Foundation in memory of freedom fighter and Communist leader K.A. Thomas Master carries a purse of ₹20,000 and a citation.

Mr. Venu was selected for the award for his contribution as an intellectual and activist for the past 50 years, actively intervening in the public life of Kerala.

