GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

World is watching if India will survive onslaught of religious fascism: K. Venu

K.A. Thomas Master Foundation award for best social worker presented to Venu

Published - May 12, 2024 08:56 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The entire world is watching whether the Indian democratic system will survive from the onslaught of religion-based fascism, activist K. Venu has said.

“It is commendable that democracy existed for such a long period in a big and pluralistic country like India. But now the democratic system of the country is under threat. We will get an answer for that on June 4,” Mr. Venu was speaking after receiving the K.A. Thomas Master Foundation award for the best social worker at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi hall here on Sunday.

“Scientific principles are the base of my social work. I started my writings by interpreting the Bhagavad Gita on the basis of science. It gave me the strength to tell truths without fear,” he said.

P. Balachandran, MLA, presided over the function.

Social activist Kusumam Joseph presented the award. The award instituted by the Thomas Master Foundation in memory of freedom fighter and Communist leader K.A. Thomas Master carries a purse of ₹20,000 and a citation.

Mr. Venu was selected for the award for his contribution as an intellectual and activist for the past 50 years, actively intervening in the public life of Kerala.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.