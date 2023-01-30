ADVERTISEMENT

World Interfaith Harmony Week to be held at Santhigiri Ashram in Thiruvananthapuram

January 30, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Santhigiri Ashram at Pothencode near here will host this year’s World Interfaith Harmony Week organised by the United Nations (UN) at venues across the world.

Ashram general secretary Swami Gururethnam Jnana Tapaswi will inaugurate the event on Wednesday at the Shrine of Togetherness (Sahakarana Mandiram). World Yoga Community global chairman Dilipji Maharaj will preside over the function, a press note issued here said.

Palayam Imam V.P. Suhaib Maulavi and Bishop Mathews Mar Polycarpos will participate as special guests.

Recognising the need for dialogue between different faiths and religions to enhance mutual understanding, harmony and cooperation among people, the celebration is organised with the objective of spreading the message of interfaith harmony and harmony in churches, mosques, synagogues, temples and other places of worship and promote unity among all people irrespective of their faith, the press note said.

