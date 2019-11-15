World Heritage Week in Muziris to showcase culture

History enthusiasts will get an opportunity to revisit the legacy around Muziris, as key features of the civilisation, which lasted for three millennia till its abrupt end in the 14th Century, will be highlighted at a festival organised in connection with World Heritage Week.

Muziris Heritage Week, from November 19-25, at Kottappuram, near Kodungalloor, will feature exhibitions on conservation of pertinent monuments besides public awareness classes.

Museums

Organised by the Muziris Heritage Project (MHP), the festival focusses on historical museums such as the Paliam palace and Nalukettu, Paravur-Chennamangalam synagogues, and the Kottappuram fort as well as the market.

The event will also host a workshop on the Kottappuram Integrated Development Society making household articles using organic fibre and a show on traditional weaving from Chennamangalam handloom, P.M. Nowshad, managing director of the MHP, functioning under the Government of Kerala since 2008.

There will also be exhibitions on the local Jewish culture, an art show, and an archaeology gallery featuring excavated artefacts, he added.

The MHP, which aims to throw light on the Muziris civilization, strives for the development of the region and thereby boosting the local economy through job opportunities, more so in the handicraft sector.

Simultaneously, conservation of religious structures and other historical buildings of the region is a key aim of the project.

Heritage week

Unesco celebrates the annual World Heritage Week from November 19 to 25 across countries.

The civilisation around the port town of Muziris, which prospered due to trade with the Greeks and Romans among others through the Spice Route, perished following massive floods in 1341.