World Heritage Site status sought for Edakkal caves

K.P.A. Majeed, Chairman, Committee on Government Assurances, has said the panel will recommend to the State government to secure UNESCO’s World Heritage Site status for the Neolithic petroglyphs on the walls of Edakkal caves on Ambukuthi hills in Wayanad district. Speaking to mediapersons at Edakkal caves after the second-day visit of the panel to major tourism destinations in the district on Thursday, Mr. Majeed said that the petroglyphs on the walls of the cave should be conserved for future generations. The panel, consisting of Sebastian Kalthinkal, K. Ansalan, Vazhoor Soman, and T. Siddique, MLAs, visited various tourism destinations in the district. The panel also collected information from district-level officials of tourism, forest, environment, and local self-government departments on various waste management projects being executed in tourism destinations in the district.


