World Heritage Day celebrated

April 19, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Conservation architect Gisny speaking on the importance of heritage conservation at Ananta Living at Thenur near Palakkad on Tuesday.

Conservation architect Gisny speaking on the importance of heritage conservation at Ananta Living at Thenur near Palakkad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ananta Living celebrated the World Heritage Day at a function held at Thenur, near here, on Tuesday.

Gisny, heritage conservation architect from Dharinni Ecology and Heritage Conservation Trust, delineated the significance of heritage conservation. Conservation expert Harimohan Pillai made a presentation on a heritage conservation project. UNESCO celebrates World Heritage Day on April 18 encouraging people not only to recognise the importance of heritage sites, but also to preserve them for future generations.

