World Heritage Day celebrated

April 19, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Ananta Living celebrated the World Heritage Day at a function held at Thenur, near here, on Tuesday.

Gisny, heritage conservation architect from Dharinni Ecology and Heritage Conservation Trust, delineated the significance of heritage conservation. Conservation expert Harimohan Pillai made a presentation on a heritage conservation project. UNESCO celebrates World Heritage Day on April 18 encouraging people not only to recognise the importance of heritage sites, but also to preserve them for future generations.